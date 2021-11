HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power and Light will be closing Watson Lane between Green River Road and Highway 41.

According to a release, powerline construction will being on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Through traffic will be prohibited.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.