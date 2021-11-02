Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Severed bear head found in tree in Calif. park

By KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – State wildlife officials are investigating after a bear’s head was found in a tree in a California park.

Who put it in the tree and why is still a mystery.

“I don’t know who put it there,” said Gabriel Garcia, who saw the head in a tree near the Louis Park baseball fields in Stockton last week.

“I thought it was a cat, but it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead,” he said.

Stockton police said someone reported the gruesome discovery to them Friday, but it’s unclear who may have put it there.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in the tree in the first place,” said Stockton resident Alex Gomez.

The severed head left people wondering where the rest of the bear is, where the bear came from and how it ended up at a Stockton family park.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they don’t know where the bear’s head came from or whether it’s evidence of a poaching crime.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: Woman killed after getting ejected from vehicle in Henderson
Deputies: Woman killed in Henderson crash identified
Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
Crash on I-69
Southbound I-69 back open after Monday night crash
Silver alert canceled for Wallace Harrison.
Silver Alert canceled for Wallace Harrison
Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said some are, on the advice of counsel, not giving their full cooperation...
Sheriff: ‘Rust’ movie fatal shooting probe not getting film staff’s full cooperation
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said some are, on the advice of counsel, not giving their full cooperation...
Some on 'Rust' staff not cooperating fully with fatal shooting investigation, sheriff says
A voter cast his ballots during the Miami General Municipal and Special Elections in Miami-Dade...
U of Florida’s academic freedom reviewed after testimony ban
According to officials, UF professors can testify in voting rights lawsuit if they do not...
U of Florida professors told they could testify in election law trial 'pro bono'