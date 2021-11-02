Freeze warning Wednesday-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies cleared on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees. Colder air will settle in overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Lows will likely drop to near 30, so a freeze warning is in effect for Wednesday morning. Another sunny and brisk day for Wednesday with highs near 50. Temperatures will likely sink into the upper 20s for Thursday morning as skies clear and winds are calm, so the freeze warning continues through Thursday morning. Temperatures will perk up a bit over the weekend as highs climb back into the lower 60s over the weekend and into the upper 60s for the start of next week. Dry through the forecast period with no significant rain expected.

