Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Freeze warning Wednesday-Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies cleared on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees. Colder air will settle in overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Lows will likely drop to near 30, so a freeze warning is in effect for Wednesday morning. Another sunny and brisk day for Wednesday with highs near 50. Temperatures will likely sink into the upper 20s for Thursday morning as skies clear and winds are calm, so the freeze warning continues through Thursday morning. Temperatures will perk up a bit over the weekend as highs climb back into the lower 60s over the weekend and into the upper 60s for the start of next week. Dry through the forecast period with no significant rain expected.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers rushed to Sycamore Street after reports of children swallowing fentanyl.
EPD breaks protocol to save child suspected of eating fentanyl pill
Deputies: Woman killed after getting ejected from vehicle in Henderson
Deputies: Woman killed in Henderson crash identified
Crash on I-69
Southbound I-69 back open after Monday night crash
Silver alert canceled for Wallace Harrison.
Silver Alert canceled for Wallace Harrison
Jose Miguel Mena Rodriguez, 34, of Louisville, was killed Oct. 31, 2021 after being hit by a...
2-time Kentucky Derby jockey identified as pedestrian killed on I-64

Latest News

14 First Alert 11/2 - Midday
14 First Alert 11/2 - Midday
Clearing & Cooler
14 First Alert 11/2
14 First Alert 11/2
11/1 14 First Alert 4pm
11/1 14 First Alert 4pm