Former Oakland City Police Officer charged with attempted murder

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A former law enforcement officer is accused of firing a gun at a moving vehicle.

Records show 31-year-old Donald J. Carlisle is a former Oakland City Police Officer, and worked for the department until 2020.

According to his probable cause affidavit, there was a party Saturday night on East Easy Street near Oakland City.

It shows Carlisle and another man at the party got into a fight. Carlisle then left, and so did the man and a group of his friends.

The affidavit shows Carlisle was called back to the party, and as he was walking back, crossed paths with the other man’s vehicle.

Witnesses say they heard Carlisle threating the man, then firing shots.

The affidavit shows the man was hit with debris, but kept driving out of the neighborhood so he could call 911.

Carlisle is charged with attempted murder, and was booked into the Gibson County Jail.

Online records don’t yet show a court date.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.