EVSC, ETFCU partner to livestream winter sports

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union and EVSC are once again teaming up to livestream winter sports at EVSC’s high schools.

Last winter, EVSC sporting events had limits on attendance due to COVID-19 protocols. Officials say with this partnership, other family members, friends and fans could still watch the games.

They say the partnership earned ETFCU the top statewide award for community service from the Indiana Credit Union League.

While there are no restrictions on attendance at this time, officials say continuing with the live stream will allow people who may be uncomfortable with large crowds to still be able to watch.

They say they will be streaming basketball and wrestling at Bosse, Central, Harrison, North and Reitz high schools.

They will be streaming both boys and girls basketball games, freshman through varsity.

According to a press release, the first live stream is set for Friday, November 6 as Central hosts Terre Haute North girls’ basketball.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

