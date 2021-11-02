Evansville police investigating shots fired call
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shots fired call in Evansville.
That happened around 1 Tuesday morning on South Grand Avenue.
A police report shows dispatch got several calls for gunshots.
That report shows officers found two people outside a house where the shots reportedly happened.
The report shows a woman resisted officers and was eventually taken in for questioning.
Police say no one was hurt.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.