Evansville farmers say they are ready for coming fall freezes

By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the winter comes closer, Evansville farmers say they’re ready for the change in seasons.

Halloween is behind us, and it hasn’t taken long for the weather to lean closer to winter. Homeowners and farmers are having to take some precautions because of this fall freeze.

On Sunday, Mayse Farm Market wrapped up their big fall event, “Family Fun on the Farm.” Now they’ve got a bit of down-time before the market starts selling winter-specific items, and the farm is going to be quiet until spring.

The owners say work on a farm is cyclical, each season presents different challenges and benefits. With the recent freeze warnings as we get closer to winter, they say they’re doing okay.

They’re planning on running a combine through the fields to gather the grain, and then there won’t be anything else for the cold to affect. In fact, the cold might even be a good thing.

“One thing, it will kill the weeds that you got out there in the fields, especially in the strawberries,” said Paul Mayse, owner of Mayse Farm Market, “and the strawberries we hope will go dormant soon, so that way we can get in there and straw the strawberries for next spring. I’d rather do it now than the middle of February when you get really cold out there and freeze to death.”

Mayse Farm Market will open again the week of Thanksgiving through mid to late January, selling things like homemade sausage, smoked ham, pies, fruit breads, fudge and more.

Even though it’s getting colder, they’re riding pretty high at Mayse Farm Market, they say last fall they broke records for attendance at their fall activities, and this year they set records again.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

