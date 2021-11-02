EPD investigating disappearance of Wallace Harrison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of 27-year-old Wallace Harrison.

They say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray “Louisiana” long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants.

Wallace is a black male, 6 ft., 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Wallace Harrison (Evansville Police Department)

Wallace left ResCare in Evansville and was last seen on Sunday, October, 31 at 10 p.m.

Officials say he was placed in Evansville last month after he was displaced from Louisiana due to a hurricane. Wallace is mentally handicap and needs assistance 24/7.

They say he has been missing for nearly 24 hours, and is unfamiliar with the area and doesn’t know his way back to his residence.

They also say is Wallace does not have any friends or family in the area, and has no electronics to track.

EPD says he reportedly likes buses, but it is unknown if he had money to buy a ticket.

According to a press release, Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see or have any information on Wallace Harrison, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

