Dubois Co. Health Department to hold booster shot clinic
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Covid Booster shots will be available in Dubois County this weekend.
The Dubois County Health Department announced they are holding a booster shots clinic on Saturday, November 6.
They say it will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.
Officials say no appointment is necessary and Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters will be available.
Officials also say both the drive-thru and indoor facility will be available.
Those eligible are the following:
- Those who are 65 years or older.
- Those who are 18+ who live in long-term care setting.
- Those who are 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
- Those who are 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
According to a press release, people will need to provide their ID, health insurance card and vaccination cards in order to receive their shot.
