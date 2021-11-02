Dubois Co. Health Department to hold booster shot clinic

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Covid Booster shots will be available in Dubois County this weekend.

The Dubois County Health Department announced they are holding a booster shots clinic on Saturday, November 6.

They say it will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

Officials say no appointment is necessary and Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters will be available.

Officials also say both the drive-thru and indoor facility will be available.

Those eligible are the following:

Those who are 65 years or older.

Those who are 18+ who live in long-term care setting.

Those who are 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Those who are 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

According to a press release, people will need to provide their ID, health insurance card and vaccination cards in order to receive their shot.

