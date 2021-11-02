Birthday Club
Crews to work on Union Co. power substation Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with Kentucky Utilities will be doing upgrades to the power substation in Uniontown Tuesday.

That’s scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be done in two phases.

The Union County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying those with medical conditions needing electricity can stop by their building on Mulberry Street.

They’ll have a backup generator going.

