Clearing & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are trending below normal for the remainder of the week. Becoming mostly sunny and chilly as high temps sneak into the lower 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy, and colder as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps will only reach the upper 40s behind northeasterly winds.

Freeze Watch Thursday morning until 9:00 a.m. Widespread frost early then sunny but cool. High temps in the lower 50s.

