Central City Police: Woman pretends to be detective, steals from victim
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police say a Drakesboro woman is facing several charges.
They say 45-year-old Tania Peres lied to a victim on S. 9th Street to get into the house.
Police say she told the victim she was a detective and took a large amount of money, social security card, bank card, and keys.
Officers say they spotted Peres at the Central Motel, and she ran from police into a room.
Once police were inside, they say Peres was found hiding under a mattress and had a syringe.
Peres’ charges include burglary, impersonating a peace officer, fleeing, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.