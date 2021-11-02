Central City Police: Woman pretends to be detective, steals from victim

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police say a Drakesboro woman is facing several charges.

They say 45-year-old Tania Peres lied to a victim on S. 9th Street to get into the house.

Police say she told the victim she was a detective and took a large amount of money, social security card, bank card, and keys.

Officers say they spotted Peres at the Central Motel, and she ran from police into a room.

Once police were inside, they say Peres was found hiding under a mattress and had a syringe.

Peres’ charges include burglary, impersonating a peace officer, fleeing, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

