Owensboro Walmart back open after bomb threat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Owensboro are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Frederica.

All employees and customers were evacuated from the store late Tuesday morning.

Evansville Police K-9 units were called in to help.

OPD says a Hazardous Devices Unit was on the scene.

The store was closed from about 10:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. It’s now back open.

Police have not said if anything was found.

Evansville Police and K-9 unit arrived on scene about five minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KEoRoY1Za8 — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) November 2, 2021

