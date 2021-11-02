Birthday Club
Owensboro Walmart back open after bomb threat

Walmart employees meet after a bomb threat closed the store in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Owensboro are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Frederica.

All employees and customers were evacuated from the store late Tuesday morning.

Evansville Police K-9 units were called in to help.

OPD says a Hazardous Devices Unit was on the scene.

The store was closed from about 10:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. It’s now back open.

Police have not said if anything was found.

