Owensboro Walmart back open after bomb threat
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Owensboro are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Frederica.
All employees and customers were evacuated from the store late Tuesday morning.
Evansville Police K-9 units were called in to help.
OPD says a Hazardous Devices Unit was on the scene.
The store was closed from about 10:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. It’s now back open.
Police have not said if anything was found.
