Audubon Area Community Services offering funds for utility assistance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River Area Development District says funds are available for utility assistance.

They say Audubon Area Community Services will hand out the money to any household who can prove they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can be used toward water, sewer, gas, heating and electric bills.

Each family can receive up to $250 a month for six months.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.