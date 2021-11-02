6 suspects facing additional charges in child death investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The six suspects connected to an investigation involving the death of a three-year-old are now facing additional charges.

According to court records, Makaylee Opperman, Allison Smithler and Jazmynn Brown are now also facing criminal gang enhancement charges among their previous neglect and drug charges.

Smithler and Brown are also each facing a murder charge.

Arcinial Watt also has a new criminal gang enhancement charge in addition to murder, drug dealing and an habitual offender charge.

Amber and Brandon Opperman are each facing a neglect charge.

They’re all due in court early Tuesday afternoon.

