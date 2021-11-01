Birthday Club
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship offers free tuition for manufacturing training

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky.. (WFIE) - Officials at Henderson Community College say all their manufacturing programs are eligible for free tuition through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program (WRKS).

The WRKS program provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify.

Henderson Community College says they have more than 15 advanced manufacturing partners and aligns its programs with area business needs.

You can find more information on Work Ready Kentucky’s website.

