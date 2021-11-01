Birthday Club
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship helps put manufacturing students through school

By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College officials say every single manufacturing program at the school is eligible for free tuition through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

“It’s a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about money,” said Italia Blasser, a scholarship recipient.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship provides up to 60 hours of tuition for students who qualify.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants have to live in Kentucky and not have an associate degree or higher. Students also have to have a high school diploma or be working on receiving a GED.

“The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is automatic if you are a Kentucky resident,” said Katelyn Hopman, the coordinator of public relations for Henderson Community College. “And you meet the requirements which is not having a degree already. As long as you apply and you meet the requirements, you are accepted into the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.”

Blasser says she always knew she wanted to be an engineer, and the scholarship helped her work towards that goal.

“Knowing that I have these companies looking at me, ready to grab me, people already giving me offers,” Blasser said. “It’s nice to know that what I’m doing isn’t useless. I’m going to have a future in this.”

Officials say the school has more than 15 advanced manufacturing partners to help place students into jobs.

