WKU increases police patrol after reports of suspicious activity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - There are increased patrol on the campus of Western Kentucky University Monday.

Police say there were reports Thursday night of two men asking female students to get into a car.

One person was arrested, and both men have been banned from campus.

They say overnight on Friday, police sent out three back to back alerts to students after receiving calls of suspicious people around campus.

Police believe a lot of the calls were related to Halloween, but they’re not taking any chances.

“If they are uncomfortable with an incident that has occurred, if someone has approached them and made them uncomfortable or fear for their safety, they need to immediately call the police and report that,” says WKUPD Public Information Officer, Melissa Bailey.

Police want to remind students that they offer safety escorts at all hours of the day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.