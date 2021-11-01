Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI Women’s Soccer Blanks Lindenwood, for 10-win Season

Lady Eagles face U-Indy in the GLVC Tournament, Sunday, Nov. 7
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer got back on track with a 1-0 shutout of Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 10-5-2 overall and 8-5-1 GLVC, while the Lions are 4-11-1, 4-9-1 GLVC. 

After the Eagles and the Lions battled to a scoreless draw in the first half, senior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) raced down the field and put USI into the lead, 1-0, with a long range the shot at 46:18. The game-winning goal was Andres’ third tally of the season. 

USI sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) picked the win and her sixth shutout of the season. Etienne faced 12 total shots, making four saves. 

The shutout also is the 27th of Etienne’s career, putting her one away from becoming the USI all-time leader. Angie Gries holds the USI shutout record, compiling 27.5 between 1996 and 1999. 

With the win, the Eagles will be fifth seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament that is slated to begin November 7. USI is slated to travel to the University of Indianapolis for the first round. Game time is to be announced.   

Following the GLVC Tournament first round next Sunday, the semifinals and finals are slated for November 12 and 14 at the highest remaining seed after the quarterfinals. 

UPCOMING GLVC TOURNAMENT:  

USI vs. UIndy -- UIndy finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2-3 overall mark, 8-2-3 in the GLVC, after posting a win over Lindenwood, 2-1, and at tie at Maryville University, 1-1, in double overtime during the final weekend. The Greyhounds are 2-1-2 in the final five matches of the fall. 

USI leads the all-time series with UIndy, 15-13-1, after losing this fall’s regular season match with the Greyhounds, 1-0, in Indianapolis. The Eagles are 6-2-1 in the last nine meetings, including two wins in the GLVC Tournament (Spring 2021 & Fall 2019) in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID
Peggy Gallegos
ISP: Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

Latest News

USI Men’s Soccer ends Season, with Draw at Lindenwood
j
Aces Women’s Soccer Downs Indiana St., to Advance to MVC Tournament Semifinals
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men’s Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE