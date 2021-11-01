USI Women’s Soccer Blanks Lindenwood, for 10-win Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer got back on track with a 1-0 shutout of Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles go to 10-5-2 overall and 8-5-1 GLVC, while the Lions are 4-11-1, 4-9-1 GLVC.

After the Eagles and the Lions battled to a scoreless draw in the first half, senior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) raced down the field and put USI into the lead, 1-0, with a long range the shot at 46:18. The game-winning goal was Andres’ third tally of the season.

USI sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) picked the win and her sixth shutout of the season. Etienne faced 12 total shots, making four saves.

The shutout also is the 27th of Etienne’s career, putting her one away from becoming the USI all-time leader. Angie Gries holds the USI shutout record, compiling 27.5 between 1996 and 1999.

With the win, the Eagles will be fifth seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament that is slated to begin November 7. USI is slated to travel to the University of Indianapolis for the first round. Game time is to be announced.

Following the GLVC Tournament first round next Sunday, the semifinals and finals are slated for November 12 and 14 at the highest remaining seed after the quarterfinals.

UPCOMING GLVC TOURNAMENT:

USI vs. UIndy -- UIndy finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2-3 overall mark, 8-2-3 in the GLVC, after posting a win over Lindenwood, 2-1, and at tie at Maryville University, 1-1, in double overtime during the final weekend. The Greyhounds are 2-1-2 in the final five matches of the fall.

USI leads the all-time series with UIndy, 15-13-1, after losing this fall’s regular season match with the Greyhounds, 1-0, in Indianapolis. The Eagles are 6-2-1 in the last nine meetings, including two wins in the GLVC Tournament (Spring 2021 & Fall 2019) in Indianapolis.

