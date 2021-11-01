USI Men’s Soccer ends Season, with Draw at Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer ended the 2021 season with a double-overtime tie, 1-1, at Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Eagles conclude the 2021 season 5-9-2 overall and 4-7-2 in the GLVC, while the Lions are to 6-6-3, 6-5-3 GLVC, after today’s action.

The Eagles and the Lions were scoreless through halftime and the first five minutes of the second half before Lindenwood scored at 50:31 to take a 1-0 lead.

The Lions held onto the lead until the final minutes when the Eagles struck for their goal. USI junior midfielder Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) evened the match 1-1 when he headed in his third goal of the season. Nevins was assisted on his tally at 88:12 by sophomore midfielder Brian Winkler (Philpot, Kentucky) and sophomore defender Scott Ross (St. Louis, Missouri).

In overtime, USI carried the momentum into both overtimes, but its three shots were not able to find the back of the Lindenwood net. The Eagles also three corners in the 20 minutes of extra time.

Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) earned the tie by making five saves and facing 17 total shots in 110 minutes of action. Faas concludes his career at USI with a 33-19-7 mark in 64 matches (2017-2021).

