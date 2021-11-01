Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI Men’s Soccer ends Season, with Draw at Lindenwood

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer ended the 2021 season with a double-overtime tie, 1-1, at Lindenwood University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Eagles conclude the 2021 season 5-9-2 overall and 4-7-2 in the GLVC, while the Lions are to 6-6-3, 6-5-3 GLVC, after today’s action. 

The Eagles and the Lions were scoreless through halftime and the first five minutes of the second half before Lindenwood scored at 50:31 to take a 1-0 lead.

The Lions held onto the lead until the final minutes when the Eagles struck for their goal. USI junior midfielder Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) evened the match 1-1 when he headed in his third goal of the season. Nevins was assisted on his tally at 88:12 by sophomore midfielder Brian Winkler (Philpot, Kentucky) and sophomore defender Scott Ross (St. Louis, Missouri). 

In overtime, USI carried the momentum into both overtimes, but its three shots were not able to find the back of the Lindenwood net. The Eagles also three corners in the 20 minutes of extra time. 

Between the posts, senior goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) earned the tie by making five saves and facing 17 total shots in 110 minutes of action. Faas concludes his career at USI with a 33-19-7 mark in 64 matches (2017-2021).

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID
Peggy Gallegos
ISP: Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

Latest News

USI Women’s Soccer Blanks Lindenwood, for 10-win Season
j
Aces Women’s Soccer Downs Indiana St., to Advance to MVC Tournament Semifinals
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men’s Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE
NCAA Men's Soccer: Drake vs. UE