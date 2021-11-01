Birthday Club
Trick-or-treating extra special for Evansville families

Bethany Christian Church's Trunk or Treat 2021 welcomed over 200 families.
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With leaves starting to turn and a chill in the air, many Tri-State kids were ready as ever for Halloween.

“As soon as we got here, I like opened the car door, they were already like saying ‘Happy Halloween!’” said Toni Murray, who brought her children to Bethany Christian Church’s Trunk or Treat on Sunday night.

The event returned in full after a smaller drive-through event in 2020.

Organizers said it drew over 200 families, and other gatherings across Evansville were well-attended too.

On the west side, Brandi Collins held her typical Halloween block party.

The pandemic meant Halloween was stilted last year, so she held a much smaller gathering.

On Sunday, locals were much more comfortable, with dozens of kids celebrating by raining toilet paper on her trees (with her permission).

Collins said she started hosting the parties as a way to give some of the more rural households in her area a chance to come out and have some fun.

“It feels fantastic I think everyone loves it,” she said. “The kids finally be together and have fun, and the adults as well get to have fun, so it’s just a really good time.”

After last year, a good time is all trick-or-treaters said they needed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

