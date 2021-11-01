Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly single-vehicle crash occurred early...
Deputies: Woman killed after getting ejected from vehicle in Henderson
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals
Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals

Latest News

WKU increases police patrol after reports of suspicious activity
WKU increases police patrol after reports of suspicious activity
The FTC says in various cases across the country, confusing mailers told business owners to pay...
Misleading Mailers: Business owners confused by official-looking letters
Gov. Beshear shares ‘generally good news’ in COVID-19 update
Gov. Beshear shares ‘generally good news’ in COVID-19 update
WKU increases police patrol after reports of suspicious activity
WKU increases police patrol after reports of suspicious activity