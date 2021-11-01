Perry Township firefighter passes away.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Township Fire Department officials say they have just lost one of their own.

On Sunday, the fire department posted on their Facebook page, saying Chief Emeritus Bob Doerr has passed away.

Doerr made his first run with the Perry Township Fire Department in 1974, and responded to over 9,000 calls for service during his tenure. He became the department’s third fire chief in 1990, serving in that role until 2003.

He is survived by his wife Marlane, his son Robbie and his daughter Tracy, amongst others.

