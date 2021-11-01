Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Perry Township firefighter passes away

Perry Township firefighter passes away.
Perry Township firefighter passes away.(Facebook: Perry Township Fire Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Township Fire Department officials say they have just lost one of their own.

On Sunday, the fire department posted on their Facebook page, saying Chief Emeritus Bob Doerr has passed away.

Doerr made his first run with the Perry Township Fire Department in 1974, and responded to over 9,000 calls for service during his tenure. He became the department’s third fire chief in 1990, serving in that role until 2003.

He is survived by his wife Marlane, his son Robbie and his daughter Tracy, amongst others.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID
Peggy Gallegos
ISP: Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Hundreds of people came through to get some candy and celebrate Halloween in the Bethel...
Evansville church resumes Halloween tradition with Trunk or Treat event
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals
Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals
Evansville church resumes Halloween tradition with Trunk or Treat event
Evansville church resumes Halloween tradition with Trunk or Treat event