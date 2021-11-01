Birthday Club
Owensboro Catholic High School marching band wins state

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic High School marching band has been crowned state champions in the Class 1-A competition.

Band director, Edward Hauser says winning the state title meant a lot for the program, after everything they went through the last two years during the pandemic.

“It was exhilaration, and not much surprise because they work so hard,” Hauser says.

Hauser says, even with all the challenges they’ve faced, no seniors left the program and that leaderships helped on their way to taking home the trophy.

“Music is pretty much everything for me. I’ve always been in it, and it’s just a great feeling to have finally won a state championship,” says senior band member, Connor Moore.

This was Owensboro Catholic High School’s first marching band state championship.

They will hold onto the traveling trophy until next year when they defend their title.

