Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Today, a restrictive Texas anti-abortion law goes before the court. It bans abortions after fetal heart activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

One woman is dead after a crash in Henderson County over the weekend. We’ll be checking in with the Sheriff’s Office this morning.

What was supposed to be two fun Halloween parties ended up being a deadly nightmare in Illinois and Texas. So far, one person has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in Texas.

Kids five to 11 could be eligible this week for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

