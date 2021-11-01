Ind. reports no new COVID deaths in our area Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,022,609 cases and 16,184 deaths.

It shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Pike and Gibson counties, and one new case in each Posey, Dubois and Warrick counties.

The state reported no new cases in Perry and Spencer counties.

They reported no new deaths in our area Monday.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,542 cases, 486 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,341 cases, 134 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,366 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,671 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,800 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,684 cases, 115 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,425 cases, 43 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,312 cases, 44 deaths

