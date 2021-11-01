Birthday Club
Ind. reports no new COVID deaths in our area Monday

Indiana COVID-19
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,022,609 cases and 16,184 deaths.

It shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Pike and Gibson counties, and one new case in each Posey, Dubois and Warrick counties.

The state reported no new cases in Perry and Spencer counties.

They reported no new deaths in our area Monday.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,542 cases, 486 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,341 cases, 134 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,366 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,671 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,800 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,684 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,425 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,312 cases, 44 deaths

