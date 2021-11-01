Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb extends COVID-19 orders

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended COVID-19 executive orders through November but suggested they might be scaled back by December.

Holcomb added a provision that says the health commissioner can authorize vaccinations in children under 11 when the federal government expands eligibility to younger kids.

The orders further extend an easing of certain licensing rules for people in the medical profession.

Some provisions were removed, including a directive for hospitals to consider postponing non-emergency procedures.

More than 3.36 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright Associated Press WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID

Latest News

Thursday morning traffic alerts in Evansville
Part of U.S. 60 closing in Henderson for culvert replacement
Monday Sunrise Headlines 11/01
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. to close for cross drain replacement.
Part of US 60 in Henderson Co. to close for cross drain replacement
Monday Sunrise Headlines 11/01
Monday Sunrise Headlines 11/01