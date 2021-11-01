Former Heritage Hills basketball star prepares for senior season at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WFIE) - The college basketball season is now right around the corner as several teams nationwide tipped off their exhibition games this weekend. Plenty of Tri-State talent is spread out across the country this season, including Eastern Illinois forward Abby Wahl.

The 2018 Heritage Hills graduate took her talents to Eastern Illinois and immediately became a star.

As a freshman, Wahl averaged over six points per game. Becoming a regular starter during the next two seasons, she averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game this past season, which helped to earn her a spot on the All-OVC first-team.

The 6-foot-1 forward is striving for even bigger milestones to cap off her senior season.

“I really didn’t know what college basketball would be like,” Wahl said. “I thought it’d be cool to play a little bit, get some rebounds. I had no idea, so just the growth that I’ve seen and the trust that [Coach Matt Bollant] has put into me, and the work that my teammates and I have done - it’s awesome to see it pay off, and I never could’ve imagined that it would’ve turned out like this, so I’m very thankful.”

“I want to be a better rebounder and finish at the end of games,” she continued. “I think when I get tired, I talked about I don’t rebound as hard as I should. So I want to hold myself accountable for that. My family kind of lives in the middle of the conference, so they’re able to make every game. That’s a big reason why I chose Eastern. Coming from a small town, I have a lot of support.”

The Panthers finished with an 11-15 record in the 2020-21 season, winning nine games in conference play. Wahl says she hopes they can improve on that number this year.

14 Sports also asked Wahl whether she’s considering to play a fifth season, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 hardship rule. Wahl says she’s undecided at this point.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.