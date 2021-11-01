Birthday Club
Evansville church resumes Halloween tradition with Trunk or Treat event

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Trunk or Treat event at Bethel Community Church was underway on Evansville’s north side this weekend.

Hundreds of people came through to get some candy and celebrate Halloween in the parking lot.

Every year, congregation members set up their cars as trick-or-treating pit stops. For this year’s event, they also included the church’s food truck, which they ordinarily use for the Fall Festival.

Since the church decided to opt-out of the festival this year, they offered food for all the happy trick or treaters this Halloween.

Jeff Main, who’s one of the organizers behind the event, says the turnout is always great, but it means a little more this year.

“2020 was a hard year,” Main said. “Last year, we did a drive-thru trick or treat. Not quite the same. It’s not as fun because they’re not able to go door to door, or car to car - it kind of ruins the fun of it, so this is nice to go back to normal.”

