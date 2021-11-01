Eckman, Wolf, & Hall lead Tri-State Contingency at IHSAA Cross Country State Finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA Boys and Girls Cross Country State Championships were held at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, in Terre Haute, Saturday. Several southwest Indiana runners showed well, on the highest stage.

Leading the way, was Jasper senior, Abe Eckman. He capped off a sensational cross country career, with a 5th place finish, in a time of 15:43.4. He finished a mere 21 seconds behind the first place runner, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff.

Coming in 9th, was Forest Park’s stellar senior, Spenser Wolf. The Rangers top runner breezed through the five kilometer course, in 15:58.5.

Not far behind him, was another strong Tri-State senior finisher, as Castle’s Trevor Monroe, impressed, with a 16th place finish, in a time of 16:05.6.

Another name folks in the SIAC are used to hearing is Alex Hooten. The Central senior Bear wrapped up his grand cross country season, with a 59th place finish, in a time of 16:36.3.

Down the board from him, was Reitz senior Alex Nolan, who finished in the top half of the pack, in 92nd place, at 16:51.4. The total number of participants, was 208 runners.

In the girls race, Forest Park’s Ellie Hall was the top southwest Indiana finisher. She ran a great race, finishing 19th, with a time of 19:09.6.

Down a few spots, were the Princeton twins, Heidi and Haley Meade. They finished in a tie for 29th, with matching times of 19:26.1. They helped lead the Tigers’ girls team, to a 21st place finish.

Right behind them in 22nd place, was the Jasper girls squad. They were led by freshman, Linzi VanMeter, who finished in 70th place, with a time of 19:58.3.

Other top individuals included Pike Central freshman Xavery Weisman. The Chargers’ first-ever state finalist stopped the clock at 19:38.2, for a 41st place finish.

Not long after Weisman, came Reitz sophomore Cordelia Hoover. The Panthers’ star came in 59th, with a time of 19:50.6.

Boonville’s Emma Gresham also had a good showing, as she snuck inside the top 100, in 98th place, with a time of 20:15.9.

