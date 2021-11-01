Deputies: Woman killed after getting ejected from vehicle in Henderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly single-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning.
Deputies say the crash happened on the 13000 block of U.S. 60 East around 2:15 a.m.
According to a press release, a 23-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle and died on scene.
Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
