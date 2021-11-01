DEA discusses overdose ‘crisis’ in the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city leaders say drug overdoses are a crisis in our community.

This, after more than 5,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found in a home after the death of a 3-year-old.

Last week, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor called it the biggest human crisis we face here in the county.

Today, we’re getting a look at only a portion of those pills confiscated.

Confiscated fentanyl pills (Evansville Police Department)

Confiscated fentanyl pills (Evansville Police Department)

“People are calling these fentanyl murders at this point. And not just overdoses. This is deliberate fentanyl being put into stuff,” Special Agent Michael Gannon, with the Drug Enforcement Administration said.

And it doesn’t take much, Special Agent Gannon says two milligrams of Fentanyl, which is just enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is a lethal dosage.

“It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine,” Gannon said.

Gannon says the drug plagues the community only after traveling from China, to Mexico and then the chemicals and counterfeit pills find their way into the United States.

“They’re able to make millions of counterfeit oxycodone pills, and they’re flooding the United States with it. What also happens is they have powdered fentanyl. So in Indiana and this area, we seize both thousands of pills of fentanyl and multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl,” Gannon said.

With 60 days left in the year, the Vanderburgh County coroner says 76 people have lost their lives from an overdose, and about 30 of those people dying from fentanyl overdoses.

“It’s so important for people to understand that nationally DEA and our partners have seized over 9.5 million counterfeit fentanyl pills. What’s so staggering about this is 40% of those pills that have been seized had a fatal dosage unit of fentanyl in it,” Gannon said.

The Vanderburgh County coroner says they’re expecting those overdose deaths to increase weekly.

“What people have to understand, the community has to understand and not accept is they don’t care who’s family or life they’re destroying. They want to see people addicted to fentanyl because it’s guaranteed money to them and that’s what it’s all about,” Gannon said.

Officials urge if you or someone you know is addicted to any kind of drug to seek help to assure you’re not a part of those staggering statistics.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.