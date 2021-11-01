Community welcomes back Memorial Lady Tigers after winning state soccer championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The community welcomed the Memorial Lady Tigers back to school Monday morning in a big way.

The team brought home the state championship title after taking down Mishawaka Marian 1-0 in double overtime over the weekend.

We spoke to Ella Hamner, who made the winning shot. She says it’s a moment she’ll never forget.

“I don’t think we realize yet what a big deal it is,” said Hamner. “Playing 80 plus minutes is definitely very challenging. But I think it will make it that more memorable.”

This is Memorial girls soccer’s fifth state title in program history.

