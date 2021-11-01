A Chilly Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first week of November will feature below normal temperatures each day. Temperatures are scheduled to be near or below freezing Wednesday and Friday morning.

Early sun followed by clouds this afternoon as high temps only reach the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance drizzle/light rain this afternoon through tonight. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered light rain early as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and chilly as high temps sneak into the lower 50s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will bring more clouds then sun, and there is a very slight chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but most of the rain will stay to our south. By Thursday afternoon, the clouds will begin to clear again, and we will have mostly sunny skies heading into the weekend.

