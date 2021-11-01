Birthday Club
Chilly start to November

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers overnight with lows in the upper 30s. Clearing skies and chilly temps for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. The rest of the week will be mainly dry and cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Our first widespread frost and freeze of the season will likely happen by Thursday and Friday. The longer range forecast is for the cool and dry trend to hang around through early next week.

