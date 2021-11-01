Castle’s defense propels volleyball team to first-ever state finals appearance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The expression goes that “defense wins championships,” and the Castle volleyball program proved just that over the weekend.

The Knights made history up at Jasper High School on Saturday night, winning the Class 4A volleyball semistate for the first time in program history. This means the blue and gold are headed to the IHSAA state finals for the first time ever.

[IHSAA 4A Volleyball Semistate Highlights: Roncalli vs. Castle]

Castle faced a tough challenge with Roncalli, but the Knights’ defense brought their A-game, digging out spike after spike and demoralizing the opposing attackers, before turning many of those digs into their own kills.

Saturday’s total team effort now has Castle one win away from a state title.

“We just play tremendous defense,” Castle volleyball head coach Daniel Watson said. “We talk all the time that these matches are won with defense and to pick and choose our offensive shots wisely, and you know, we want to get into long rallies. Because we know when we get into long rallies, it’s gonna benefit us because of our defense. So, that’s what they did, and they executed at a high level.”

“That was our main focus this week - block, just wanted to take away the cross, and our back row defenders are amazing, getting every ball up that they can and that makes the difference,” Castle senior Olivia Patton said. “It’s incredible. This team is so special. Our chemistry is amazing. We’ve grown up together, and there’s no other team I’d want to go to state with truly.”

Castle (32-2) will next take on McCutcheon (29-6) in the Class 4A state championship at Ball State’s Worthen Arena next weekend.

Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.