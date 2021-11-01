Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

2 Owensboro High School dancers invited to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

Left: Aubrey Self. Right: Ella Rose Carter.
Left: Aubrey Self. Right: Ella Rose Carter.(Owensboro Public Schools)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two dancers on Owensboro High School Dance Team were selected to perform in the Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say Aubrey Self and Ella Rose Carter were selected along with more than 500 junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S.

Officials say those invited to perform in the parade are cheerleading and dance All-Americans selected from Varsity Spirit camps from around the country.

According to a press release, the dancers will perform alongside massive floats and giant balloons as the 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through historic Philadelphia.

Officials say Self and Carter earned the All-America title during a tryout. They say only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers who attend Varsity Spirit camps receive the All-American title and get the chance to march in the parade.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly single-vehicle crash occurred early...
Deputies: Woman killed after getting ejected from vehicle in Henderson
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports no new COVID deaths in our area Monday
Perry Township firefighter passes away.
Perry Township firefighter passes away
Community welcomes back Memorial Lady Tigers after winning state soccer championship.
Community welcomes back Memorial Lady Tigers after winning state soccer championship
Community welcomes back the Memorial Lady Tigers after winning another state soccer championship.
Community welcomes back Memorial Lady Tigers after winning state soccer championship