War veterans share stories at Newburgh event

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The non-profit organization “Point Man of Newburgh” hosted an event on Saturday honoring and celebrating local veterans.

This event included a resource fair with local veteran support groups, as well as patriotic performances by the Freedom Choir and Orchestra. A book signing with SFC Davis and Major Jeff Struecker was also held.

Point Man International Ministries brings Medal of Honor recipients to the community through free events and gives them the chance to share their stories. Saturday’s event included several speakers.

“Today, we have an event where we start off with Major Struecker, who is a combat veteran,” Point Man board member Dave Lehrschall said. “For those who remember the story of Black Hawk Down, he was the central figure in that.”

SFC Davis, a Vietnam War veteran, was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1968 by President Lyndon Johnson for his selfless heroism while facing overwhelming enemy forces.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.