USI Volleyball’s 16-match Home Win Streak ends with Loss to Drury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite getting 19 kills from freshman outside hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) and 24 digs from senior libero Callie Gubera (Thorntown, Indiana), University of Southern Indiana Volleyball could not capitalize on the momentum it gained in its come-from-behind win in the opening set as it fell to visiting Drury University, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play Saturday afternoon at Screaming Eagles Arena.

USI (14-10, 8-5 GLVC) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the opener to earn a two-point win and one-set advantage, but Drury used a late 4-1 spurt in the second set en-route to a two-point win of its own to even the match at a set apiece.

Drury (17-9, 7-6 GLVC) blasted USI to the tune of a .400 attacking percentage in the third frame. USI, which fell behind 5-0 out of the gate, hit just .083 en-route to the nine-point loss.

The Screaming Eagles, who saw a 16-match home winning streak come to an end with the loss, bounced back from a four-point deficit to tie the fourth frame at 14-14. The Panthers, however, used a 4-0 push later in the set to go up 23-18; then weathered a late USI surge to hold on for the match-clinching three-point victory.

In addition to Bednar and Gubera, the Eagles got nine kills, a .471 attacking percentage and four blocks from junior middle hitter Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri), while senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) and freshman setter Carly Sobieralski (Indianapolis, Indiana) respectively had 26 and 17 assists.

USI struggled with errors throughout the match. The Eagles hit into 10 Drury blocks and had 29 attacking errors on the day, while also committing 12 service errors.

The Eagles return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host the University of Indianapolis at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Greyhounds (12-13, 8-5 GLVC) earned a three-set win over visiting Missouri University of Science & Technology Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

