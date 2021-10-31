Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals

Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals
Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Indiana State School Music Association marching band semistate concluded Saturday with a few local high schools advancing to state finals.

The results showed Castle advancing in Class A, North and Jasper advancing in Class B, Harrison advancing in Class C, and Mater Dei and Tell City advancing in Class D.

To see more results and times for next Saturday’s state finals, click here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
Peggy Gallegos
ISP: Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Henderson’s popular Day of the Dead event made its long-awaited return on Saturday after a...
Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration returns in style following one-year absence
Kalen Tyler Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after crash shuts down both directions of Lloyd Expressway
Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration returns in style following one-year absence
Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration returns in style following one-year absence
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges