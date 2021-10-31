Southern Indiana schools advance to ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Indiana State School Music Association marching band semistate concluded Saturday with a few local high schools advancing to state finals.

The results showed Castle advancing in Class A, North and Jasper advancing in Class B, Harrison advancing in Class C, and Mater Dei and Tell City advancing in Class D.

To see more results and times for next Saturday’s state finals, click here.

