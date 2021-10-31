Partly cloudy and chilly week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cooler weather is on the way! A weak cold front will move through the Tri-State tonight. It won’t bring us any rain, but it will usher in a few clouds and some cooler air from the north.

It felt great outside this afternoon as temperatures climbed into the low to mid 60s, but we will quickly fall out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, dipping into the 40s by about 10 PM, and bottoming out in the upper 30s to near 40° by the end of the night.

We will see increasing clouds throughout the day on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. There is a slight chance of rain Monday evening and into the overnight hours, but many of us will stay dry.

Any rain we do see will move out early Tuesday morning, and the clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the low 50s.

As cooler air continues to flow into our region, morning lows will be near freezing throughout the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and there is a very slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but most of the rain will stay to our south. By Thursday afternoon, the clouds will begin to clear again, and we will have mostly sunny skies heading into the weekend.

The weekend will be just a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. However, that is still below average. Typically, our high temperatures are in the low 60s through the first week of November.

Next weekend is also the end of daylight saving time, which means we will set our clocks back one hour Saturday night. One week from today, the sun will set before 5 PM.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.