Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration returns in style following one-year absence

By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson’s popular Day of the Dead event made its long-awaited return this weekend after a one-year absence.

Saturday’s festivities were the city’s second Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Event organizers say they were eager to bring back the celebration this year.

The city of Henderson held its first Day of the Dead in 2019.

Officials say they had the idea for the celebration when they realized over 1,200 Hispanic families were living in Henderson County, and they wanted to make sure they felt accepted and celebrated. This is why organizers held the event in Central Park, which they called the heart of town.

Henderson County leaders worked with Hispanic community leaders to make the event as authentic as possible. This year’s celebration included a mariachi band, sugar skull decorating, authentic food and much more - all to make sure everyone feels welcome in the community.

“Togetherness, that inclusiveness, diversity makes us all stronger, it makes this county stronger,” Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said. “So why shouldn’t we party together? We do it anyway. If we can have a Super Bowl party, or we can have Octoberfest or St. Patrick’s Day, why not have a Day of the Dead?”

A candlelight procession through the park was also held in remembrance of the dead.

