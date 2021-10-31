Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges

Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges
Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges(Gray News)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving a child.

According to Indiana State Police, 34-year-old Daniel Emmons was charged on Thursday following an investigation that started after the Indiana Department of Child Services told state troopers that Emmons had possibly committed sexual acts with a juvenile.

Emmons is facing several felony charges, including child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation. He’s being held in the Orange County Jail.

ISP officials say additional charges are expected to be filed in Dubois County relating to this case.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Devin Ray Morton
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher dies from COVID

Latest News

Henderson’s popular Day of the Dead event made its long-awaited return on Saturday after a...
Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration returns in style following one-year absence
The non-profit organization “Point Man of Newburgh” hosted an event on Saturday honoring and...
War veterans share stories at Newburgh event
James Ipock
EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Evansville Country Club Golf Course