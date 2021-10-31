Dubois Co. man facing child sex crime charges

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges involving a child.

According to Indiana State Police, 34-year-old Daniel Emmons was charged on Thursday following an investigation that started after the Indiana Department of Child Services told state troopers that Emmons had possibly committed sexual acts with a juvenile.

Emmons is facing several felony charges, including child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation. He’s being held in the Orange County Jail.

ISP officials say additional charges are expected to be filed in Dubois County relating to this case.

