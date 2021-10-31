Dispatch: Both directions on Lloyd Expressway shut down due to accident

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says first responders responded to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway late Saturday night.

According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the wreck occurred near Barker Avenue on Evansville’s west side.

Dispatch operators say both directions of the expressway are closed.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area while responders work the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

