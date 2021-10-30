Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE Clay Club hosts annual Chili Bowl Sale event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville hosted its annual Chili Bowl Sale event Friday.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, but officials pushed it to the following day because of the rain.

Members of the Clay Club and volunteers made more than 500 ceramic bowls.

This year, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

The art department chair says the decision to donate all of the funds to the community was the best thing to do.

“Last year, we didn’t give any of our proceeds away because the money was donated to us, therefore we could not give the money away,” says Todd Matteson. “This year, because we’re doing the fundraiser, we’re able to give the proceeds away, which makes up for last year as well. When I did that, I said that was the best idea because of the times we’re going through. Because Evansville does have a large homeless population, it is going to help with the hunger in our area.”

Matteson and the Clay Club hope to bring the annual fundraiser back outdoors, weather permitting, in the first week of October next year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case

Latest News

Indianapolis non-profit helping young adults with disabilities expands to Newburgh
Indianapolis non-profit helping young adults with disabilities expands to Newburgh
Henderson celebrates annual trick or treat event
Henderson celebrates annual trick or treat event
Pre-Eviction Diversion Program launches Monday in Indiana.
New eviction diversion program starts Monday in Indiana
Heather Teague
Bones found in Henderson County are not Heather Teague’s