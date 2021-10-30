UE Clay Club hosts annual Chili Bowl Sale event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville hosted its annual Chili Bowl Sale event Friday.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, but officials pushed it to the following day because of the rain.

Members of the Clay Club and volunteers made more than 500 ceramic bowls.

This year, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

The art department chair says the decision to donate all of the funds to the community was the best thing to do.

“Last year, we didn’t give any of our proceeds away because the money was donated to us, therefore we could not give the money away,” says Todd Matteson. “This year, because we’re doing the fundraiser, we’re able to give the proceeds away, which makes up for last year as well. When I did that, I said that was the best idea because of the times we’re going through. Because Evansville does have a large homeless population, it is going to help with the hunger in our area.”

Matteson and the Clay Club hope to bring the annual fundraiser back outdoors, weather permitting, in the first week of October next year.

