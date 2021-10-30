Memorial girls soccer wins IHSAA Class 2A state championship in overtime thriller

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls soccer program took home another state title in dramatic fashion this weekend.

The Tigers came away victorious over Mishawaka Marian in the Class 2A state championship, winning 1-0 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Memorial junior Ella Hamner scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of overtime, earning the Tigers their fifth state title.

The Evansville Memorial Tigers are the 2021 #IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer State Champions! Congrats ladies! @MemAthletics

— IHSAA (@IHSAA1) October 30, 2021

