Memorial girls soccer wins IHSAA Class 2A state championship in overtime thriller
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls soccer program took home another state title in dramatic fashion this weekend.
The Tigers came away victorious over Mishawaka Marian in the Class 2A state championship, winning 1-0 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Memorial junior Ella Hamner scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of overtime, earning the Tigers their fifth state title.
The Evansville Memorial Tigers are the 2021 #IHSAA Class 2A Girls Soccer State Champions! Congrats ladies! @MemAthletics— IHSAA (@IHSAA1) October 30, 2021
🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lE6QYOib39
