Memorial girls soccer wins IHSAA Class 2A state championship in overtime thriller

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls soccer program took home another state title in dramatic fashion this weekend.

The Tigers came away victorious over Mishawaka Marian in the Class 2A state championship, winning 1-0 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Memorial junior Ella Hamner scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of overtime, earning the Tigers their fifth state title.

