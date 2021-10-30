Birthday Club
Ivy Tech hosts ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Ivy Tech Community College hosted a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Friday.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College hosted a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Friday.

It was originally supposed to take place outside but due to weather, staff set up booths indoors.

Trick or treaters walked a path through the halls of Ivy Tech collecting candy, then path that led kids to a magician, a face painter and other activities.

The event was sponsored by the Office of Student Life, Campus Activities Board and other staff and faculty councils.

”What we typically try to do is create enough space for families, both of the community college and the community itself. So they kind of have a safety area for their kids to run around and play the games and get candy. But at the same time be protected from the elements and obviously being in a safer space and not outside,” says secretary of student life, Andrew Meyer.

The theme of the event was ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Decades’. Staff say they are already making plans for a Christmas event as well.

UE Clay Club hosts annual Chili Bowl Sale event
