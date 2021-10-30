Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

Peggy Gallegos
Peggy Gallegos(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a driver for speeding on US 41 Friday night.

According to a press release, Trooper Buchanan stopped the driver for speeding at 107 mph.

Officials say the driver was identified as Peggy Gallegos, 41, of Lenoir City, Tennessee.

Peggy Gallegos
Peggy Gallegos(Indiana State Police)

During the stop, they say Gallegos showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Further investigation revealed Gallegos was under the influence of amphetamines, and the car she was driving was stolen out of Tennessee.

Officials say Gallegos was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where she is being held on bond.

Gallegos is being charged with the following:

  • Theft - Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Jagr Cobb
Deputies: Man facing several charges following ‘crime spree’ in Warrick Co.
Mesker Park Zoo euthanizes rhino due to inoperable tumor
Mesker Park Zoo euthanizes rhino due to inoperable tumor

Latest News

Dispatch: Stolen car crashes onto Evansville Country Club Golf Course
AMR Charles Janis
AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher passes due to Covid
Evansville Halloween Store Thrives Despite Obstacles
Evansville costume shop thriving despite unknowns
Boonville kept up its long-running Halloween tradition on Friday by hosting the 27th annual...
Boonville celebrates 27th ‘Boo in Boonville’ event