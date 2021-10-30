Impaired driver arrested on US 41 after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a driver for speeding on US 41 Friday night.

According to a press release, Trooper Buchanan stopped the driver for speeding at 107 mph.

Officials say the driver was identified as Peggy Gallegos, 41, of Lenoir City, Tennessee.

Peggy Gallegos (Indiana State Police)

During the stop, they say Gallegos showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Further investigation revealed Gallegos was under the influence of amphetamines, and the car she was driving was stolen out of Tennessee.

Officials say Gallegos was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where she is being held on bond.

Gallegos is being charged with the following:

Theft - Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

