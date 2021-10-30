Evansville costume shop thriving despite unknowns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween is by far the busiest time of year for the Nick Nackery.

“Halloween is definitely our Super Bowl,” Dan Bean, owner of the store said. “It’s our bread and butter.”

Dan and Jana Bean took over the store in October 2020. The owners say they won’t have time to breathe until Halloween passes by.

“We expect to have a full house all night.” Dan said.

After many Halloween events were canceled last year, Dan says he can feel how excited people are. He claims it shows on the store’s bottom line.

“We’ve seen several days where we’ve been up several thousand dollars a day,” Dan said. “We are projecting to be $25,000-$30,000 higher in sales than last year.”

However, the Beans say things haven’t always been smooth. The national supply chain crisis has hit them as they say they’ve struggled to stock some items.

“We’ve had our fair share of issues,” Dan said. “A great example is the movie Halloween Kills came out. It’s the latest movie in the Halloween franchise. We have the masks here. We ordered knives, the prop ones used in the movies. They never showed up.”

Jana says the community has helped push them towards success this Halloween.

“I can’t tell you how many people have approached me or given me a hug or just told me their stories about growing up and coming here as a child and picking out their Halloween costumes and wanting to bring their kids to pick out their costumes,” Jana said.

