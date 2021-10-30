Birthday Club
Dispatch: Stolen car crashes onto Evansville Country Club Golf Course

(Source: Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a stolen car has crashed onto the Evansville Country Club Golf Course after a police chase.

Officials say units were called about a stolen vehicle around 8:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials also say they located the vehicle and were in pursuit when the driver crashed onto the golf course.

EPD is still pursuing the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as information comes.

